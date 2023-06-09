BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres will hold their annual development camp July 2-6 at HarborCenter, the team announced Friday.

The camp will include on and off-ice workouts for current Sabres prospects and the players selected in the 2023 NHL Draft later this month. All of the on-ice sessions are open to the public and free. Fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The camp will conclude with a 3-on-3 competition starting at 9:15 a.m. on July 6. The other hourlong on-ice sessions are scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 2, noon on July 3, 11:45 a.m. on July 5.

Harborcenter is currently hosting the 2023 NHL Scouting Combine, which is not open to the public.

Fans will have the opportunity to interact with current Sabres players and alumni Sept. 16 at KeyBank Center and Alumni Plaza. In addition to an all-day outdoor street hockey tournament, Buffalo Sabres Fan Fest also will include autograph sessions, photo opportunities, hockey skills activations, kids zone activities and on-stage programming featuring Sabres players.