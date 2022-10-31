BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday morning on Wake Up, we were paid a visit by the new Sabres team dog, Nikki!

Introduced earlier this month, Nikki’s still a pup and is working with WNY Heroes for the Pawsitive for Heroes program. She was named after Depew native Nick Warden, who was killed in Syria in 2017.

Nikki is being trained to become a service dog for a veteran. Along with Nikki and another four-legged friend on Wake Up were WNY Heroes’ Chris Kreiger and trainer John Knoph. They shared more about Nikki during the morning.

Watch our interview with them in the video above.

