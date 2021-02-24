Sabres down Devils 4-1

(WIVB) — The Sabres wrapped up their 4-game road trip with a much needed 4-1 win over the Devils. The team went 2-2 on the road trip with both wins coming against New Jersey.

Goalie Linus Ullmark put together a strong performance, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he saved.

Forward Victor Olofsson broke up a scoreless tie with a 2nd period power-play goal. The Sabres added a pair of goals in the 3rd period to pad their lead. Rasmus Asplund and Dylan Cozens scored to make it 3-0.

New Jersey’s Nikita Gusev broke up the shutout on a goal with 28 seconds left in the game.

Cody Eakin’s empty-net goal with 1 second remaining finished the scoring.

The Sabres have 6 wins this season and 3 of those have been against the Devils.

Next game: Thursday vs Devils at KeyBank Center

