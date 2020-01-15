Sabres Down Golden Knights 4-2

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (21) carries the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres won their second straight, and handed Las Vegas their 4th straight loss, with the 4-2 win in their final home game before the All-Star break.

The first period would remain scoreless, but the Sabres controlled the majority of the opening twenty minutes, outshooting the Golden Knights 13-4. Vegas would strike first blood less than two minutes into the second period on a goal from Thomas Nosek.

Kyle Okposo evened things up on the power play for the Sabres when Conor Sheary forced a turnover as the Knights were attempting to breakout of the zone. Sheary found Sam Reinhart who hit Okposo for the tying goal.

With 18.7 seconds remaining in the second period, the Sabres took the 2-1 lead on their second power play goal of the night. Jack Eichel extended his points streak to eight straight games with a tic tac toe passing sequence to Rasmus Ristolainen who fed Reinhart for the goal.

Vegas would tie the game at 2-2 early in the third period just seven seconds into a power play after former Golden Knight Colin Miller was called for tripping and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jack Eichel gave the Sabres the 3-2 lead in the third period taking the puck the length of the ice on a breakaway and beating Shea Theodore to put the puck past Marc Andre-Fleury. The goal was Eichel’s 28th of the season, tying a career best from a season ago.

Is Eicheled a verb? Because it should be pic.twitter.com/Lc8tMMtHm3 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 15, 2020

With 24 seconds remaining, Curtis Lazar would send home the empty netter to give the Sabres the 4-2 win. Buffalo heads to Dallas for a matchup with the Stars on Thursday night.