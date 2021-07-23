Sabres draft Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the #1 pick in NHL Draft

Canada’s Owen Power controls the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship semifinal match between the United States and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After weeks of speculation, the Sabres went with the pick nearly everyone expected. They selected Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the number one pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Power’s been highly touted as the top prospect in this year’s class. At 6’6″, the defenseman is hard to miss on the ice. He was a two-way threat on defense in recent games.

Power finished with 16 points in 26 games last year (three goals and 13 assists) with the Michigan Wolverines. He solidified his draft stock in the IIHF World Championships for Team Canada, where he had three assists in 10 games.

Scouts say Power brings a lot of sizes and is a well-rounded defenseman, something the Sabres could definitely use. The Sabers may have to wait at least a year before they see him in the system. Power’s on the fence about returning to Michigan for a second season to enhance his game. He said he’d talk it over with whatever team drafted him.

From our conversation with @JoeYerdon on Owen Power:



"He’s a steady defenseman, he’s very good with the puck, he’s very good at setting up the offense, he’s very good at getting away from anybody who might try to get the puck away from him, just a steady solid guy." — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) July 24, 2021 News 4 Sports Reporter Paul Stockman

Power’s the second defenseman taken by the Sabres with the number one pick in the draft. They selected Rasmus Dahlin with the top pick in 2018.