Sabres Drop 5th Straight

(WIVB)– The Sabres losing streak continued in Long Island on Thursday night.

The Islanders jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of 1st period goals by Noah Dobson and Matt Martin. Martin’s goal came from below the goal line and found the net after bouncing off goalies Jonas Johansson’s head.

The Sabres would cut into the lead on a 2nd period goal by Taylor Hall. It was Hall’s first goal since the season opener. That’s as close at they would get as the Islanders scored back-to-back goals to pull away for a 5-2 win.

“I don’t think it’s a system issue it’s more of a confidence issue,” Hall told reporters after the loss. “We’re getting behind the eight ball right away. It might be silly to say but we had three really good shifts to start the game and it just kind of unraveled and then you can see every player on our team just starts gripping their stick a little bit.”

The Sabres have lost 4 straight games to the Islanders this season and have been outscored 14-5. The same two teams play again on Saturday and Sunday.