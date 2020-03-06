Sabres Drop 5th Straight

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (21) carries the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres lost their fifth straight game, as they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 Thursday night.

Pittsburgh opened this one up with a flurry of chances, out shooting the Sabres 11-0 through the first eight minutes. They’d get on the board on a controversial goal from Patric Hornqvist, who appeared to interfere with Jonas Johansson. Even after a coaches challenge from Ralph Krueger, Hornqvist’s goal was confirmed, and the Sabres were forced to head to the penalty kill.

Jake McCabe evened things up for the Sabres on a shorthanded goal just over a minute later.

The Penguins regained the lead just past the twelve minute mark on a blast from Marcus Pettersson. The Sabres headed into the first intermission trailing by one, and Pittsburgh held the 16-9 lead in shots.

Buffalo came out in the second and dominated the majority of the first ten minutes, but Matt Murray robbed the Sabres on multiple chances to keep the score 2-1 Pittsburgh. The Pens would add to their lead late in the second period on a power play when Hornqvist tallied his second of the night. The goal was on the Penguins first shot of the second period.

Once again, the Sabres came out hot to start the third period, and closed the gap to one when Dominik Kahun found Marcus Johansson who rifled a shot past Murray.

The Penguins would extend their lead to 4-2 minutes later when a Rasmus Dahlin turnover led to a Sidney Crosby backhanded goal.

The Sabres continue their stint against the Metropolitan Saturday night in Philadelphia.