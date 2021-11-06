Sabres drop fourth straight, lose to Red Wings 4-3 in OT

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) celebrates his first goal with left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game for a win over the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a two-goal lead and less than 10 minutes to play in the third period, it looked like the Sabres would snap the three-game losing streak. Detroit, and more specifically Tyler Bertuzzi, had other plans. Bertuzzi scored two goals in a span of 1:30 to turn a 3-1 Buffalo lead into a 3-3 tie.

Then in overtime, the Red Wings took the win when Moritz Seider netted his first goal of the year, and the Sabres lost their fourth straight game, 4-3.

It started out rough for the Sabres. They gave up a goal less from Pius Suter than 15 seconds into the game. They couldn’t respond the rest of the period, and trailed 1-0 going into intermission.

Then in the second, they started to pick up offensively. Tage Thompson scored to tie the game at one. Roughly a minute later, Rasmus Dahlin scored his first goal of the season with a shot from just inside the blue line. Buffalo led 2-1 at the second intermission.

They padded their lead in the third when Arttu Ruotsalainen picked up his second goal of the year, and it was 3-1 in favor of the Sabres. Detroit scored three unanswered to ultimately take the win.

It’s the third time in their last five games that they’ve had a multi-goal lead disappear. They’re 1-2 in those contests.

Buffalo drops to 5-4-2 and up next they face the Washington Capitals on the road on Monday at 7 p.m.