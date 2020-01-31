Sabres Drop Second Straight

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates past Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres lost their second straight game Thursday night. Montreal defeated Buffalo 3-1 Thursday night.

It was slow in the opening minutes of the first for both teams, but the Sabres held Montreal without a shot for the first ten minutes. Buffalo drew first blood when Jack Eichel was tripped, and the Sabres went on the power play. Eichel tallied his 30th goal of the season off a pretty passing sequence from Marcus Johansson and Rasmus Dahlin.

Jack is now the first Sabres player to record 30 goals and 30 assists in a season since Jason Pominville in 2011-12. 🔥#Sabres50 | @JackEichel15 pic.twitter.com/v8PNOtrz0x — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 31, 2020

With the assist, Dahlin surpassed Bobby Orr and moved to 4th all time in NHL history for most points by a teenage defenseman with 73. The Sabres survived a flurry of Montreal shots late in the period to head into the break with the 1-0 lead.

It took Montreal just :44 to tie the game up when Ilya Kovalchuk put the puck in the top corner past Carter Hutton. The Canadiens would take the lead less than three minutes later when a wide open Brendan Gallagher beat Hutton. Montreal out shot the Sabres 14-3 in the period, and would head into the break with a 2-1 lead.

The score would remain the same until laate in the third period when the Sabres pulled Hutton with just under two minutes to play. Buffalo mishandled the puck, and Tomas Tatar would net the empty netter to put Montreal up 3-1.

The Sabres continue their five game homestand when they host Columbus Saturday at 1 pm.