Sabres Drop Second Straight, Fall 6-3 to Canucks

Buffalo Sabres forward Johan Larsson (22) is checked by Vancouver Canucks forward Jay Beagle (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres tied the game at three less than four minutes into the third period against Vancouver, but allowed two goals in just under a minute and would fall to the Canucks 6-3.

Brandon Montour got the Sabres on the board in the first period as a power play expired. Buffalo kept the puck in Vancouver’s zone for just under three minutes, and Rasmus Dahlin would feed Montour to finish off a gorgeous sequence.

The Canucks netted their first of the game late in the first period, and both teams would head into the first intermission tied 1-1. Vancouver took a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Buffalo evened things up minutes later on the power play.

Dahlin tallied his second assist of the night when he fed Sam Reinhart who rifled home a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom. Reinhart’s point streak against the Canucks continued, as he scored in his 5th straight game against Vancouver. Once again, the teams would head into the intermission tied.

The Canucks took their second lead of the game just over a minute into the third period. Buffalo once again found an answer when Zemgus Girgensons tipped Kyle Okposo’s shot past Markstrom.

The Sabres would see a defensive breakdown minutes later, when the Canucks would score twice in just over a minute. Buffalo wouldn’t be able to climb out of the two goal hole, and Vancouver would seal the game with an empty netter.

Carter Hutton tallied 25 saves on 30 shots in the loss. Buffalo heads to Detroit for a matchup with the Red Wings Sunday, January 12th.