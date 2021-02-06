Sabres’ Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar added to COVID protocol list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday evening players Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List.

This means both athletes will be unable to participate in practices, travel or games until removed from the list.

Cozens and Lazar now join Head Coach Ralph Krueger and players Taylor Hall, Tobias Rieder, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Jake McCabe on the protocol list.

Though added to the protocol list, it doesn’t necessarily mean these players are for positive COVID-19. They may have come in close contact with someone with coronavirus.