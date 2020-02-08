Closings
Sabres Earn Big 3-2 Road Win Against Rangers

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jimmy Vesey (13) slides the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev for a goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)

The Buffalo Sabres bounced back in a big way Friday night, defeating New York 3-2 on the road. The Sabres snapped their two game skid after losses to Detroit and Colorado earlier in the week.

Zemgus Girgensons opened up the scoring for Buffalo on a gorgeous sequence with Colin Miller. Miller pulled the fake on a slew of Rangers defensemen, and dished the puck to Girgensons who finished things off with a quick move in front.

Buffalo added to their lead in the second when Jimmy Vesey created a turnover and hit Jack Eichel on the breakout. Eichel fed Sam Reinhart, who finessed a backhander past Alexandar Georgiev.

Eichel and Vesey both added to their point total on the night in the third period when Eichel hit his winger with a long pass down the ice. Vesey beat Georgiev with the second backhander of the night to give Buffalo the 3-0 lead.

The Rangers scored two late goals in just over a minute, but the Sabres would hang on to earn a much needed two points. Buffalo plays host to Anaheim Sunday afternoon.

