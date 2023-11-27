BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres and Fubo announced a multi-year partnership that will expand the streaming capability of over 40 Sabres games into the southern Ontario region beginning with Monday’s contest against the New York Rangers.

The partnership signifies the first time the Sabres’ MSG broadcast will be available to southern Ontario fans since the 2015-16 season.

In addition to Sabres games, Fubo will also stream pre and postgame coverage. Fubo subscribers in zip codes where Sabres broadcasts are available will also have access to the newly launched Fubo Sports Niagara channel, which will air games and other programming.

“Our organization remains committed to broadening the Buffalo Sabres’ presence and connecting with fans on a deeper level, and expanding our reach to allow more Sabres fans in Southern Ontario to stream games exclusively with Fubo is a fantastic step in more deeply connecting with our fanbase,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said in a release. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support and partnership with both Fubo and MSG, whose collaboration has been integral in our efforts to bring the spirit of Sabres hockey to a wider audience.”

A special offer for Sabres season ticket holders will allow them to receive a 30-day free trial of Fubo, while non-season ticket holders are eligible to receive a 14-day free trial.