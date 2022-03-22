“Being a part of the Sabres, you’re part of the community,” Skinner said

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres forward Jeff Skinner went Bald for Bucks Tuesday, shaving his hair in support of a good cause.

Money raised during Buffalo Bald for Bucks goes to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that manages all donations benefitting cancer research and patient care at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Skinner also offered to kick in $53 — his jersey number — for every donation above $50 made through the end of the month. A $50 donation also gets you a limited-edition Sabres shirt. You can learn more here.

Kids from Roswell got to attend practice Tuesday and a few even got a chance to buzz Skinner’s hair.

“I’ve seen (broadcasters) Dan (Denleavy) and Marty (Biron) do it for a few years now since I’ve been here,” Skinner said. “I don’t know, just (thought I’d) try it out. Obviously, it’s a great cause. It’s fun to see the turnout and just to be involved. It’s fun. They got to see practice before, hopefully they had a fun day. I think the guys had fun watching.”

Jeff Skinner smiles while showing off his new haircut. (Scott Swenson/News 4)

Skinner said he has never worn his hair this short, but felt the kids who cut it did “pretty good.”

“Being a part of the Sabres, you’re part of the community,” Skinner said. “I think that everyone in (the locker room) takes pride in being part of the community. Any chance we get to be involved or be part of events like this … guys are happy and it’s a good feeling.”