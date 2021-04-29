Sabres fall apart in 3rd period, lose 5-2 to Bruins

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) scores against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sam Reinhart’s game-tying goal in the third period wasn’t enough to keep the Sabres from dropping their third straight game. Boston reeled off three goals in the final 15 minutes of the period to turn a 2-2 tie into a 5-2 win.

Buffalo struggled to stop the Bruins in the final period. Charlie Coyle scored the go-ahead goal with roughly 13 minutes to go in the game, Taylor Hall added one against his old team about 10 minutes later, and Brad Marchand scored an empty net goal in the final minutes.

The Sabres had trouble in the bookend moments of the first period. They gave up a goal to David Pastrnak less than two minutes in, and then David Krejci scored with less than a second remaining in the first as well, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

Buffalo moves to 13-31-7 and will face Boston again Saturday afternoon on the road.