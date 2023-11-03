BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres’ weeklong win streak ground to a halt with a 5-1 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night at KeyBank Center.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju scored the lone goal for Buffalo (5-6-0), his first of the season, but not until the Flyers built a 4-0 lead after two periods.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonnen made 15 saves in losing for the first time in four starts. Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return.

Suffering a rare loss wearing their throwback “goat head” uniforms, the Sabres are now 12-2-1 in the black and red attire over the past year. Last season, the Flyers won 4-0 on a throwback night in Buffalo.

The Sabres had won three of the past four games coming into Friday night to even their record for the first time this season.

Buffalo visits rival Toronto on Saturday night.