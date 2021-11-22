Sabres fall in heartbreaker, give up winning goal to Rangers in final second

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It takes less than a second to score a goal, and that’s all the New York Rangers needed to top the Sabres on Sunday night. Ryan Lindgren scored the go-ahead goal with 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock in the third period, and the Rangers won 5-4.

It was an overall back-and-forth game, as neither team gained a clear advantage throughout the contest. One team would score, then the other would match it, and both sides went punch for punch in a game that ended with nine total goals.

Rasmus Asplund opened up the scoring in the first period with a Power Play goal, the first one for Buffalo in more than two weeks. Chris Kreider of the Rangers responded with a Power Play goal of his own to tie the game at one, and it remained that way going into intermission.

Both teams exploded for a combined six goals in the second period. Vinnie Hinostroza put the Sabres ahead with an unassisted goal. New York responded with back-to-back goals from Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko to take a 3-2 lead. Then the Sabres netted two in a row when Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin netted goals, and suddenly it was 4-3 Buffalo. New York bounced back with a K’Andre Miller goal to tie the game at four. It was 4-4 going into the second intermission.

Four of the goals in the second period came in a span of 1:22.

Lindgren then hit his game-winner late in the game, and the Sabres dropped their second in a row.

Buffalo moves to 7-8-2 on the season. They’re back on the ice at home on Monday hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets.

