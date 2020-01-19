Sabres Fall To Preds 2-1

Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) celebrates with Jack Eichel (9) after Reinhart scored against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Buffalo Sabres saw their three game win streak snapped Saturday night as they fell 2-1 in a tight game to Nashville.

Buffalo got on the board first late in the opening periof when Rasmus Dahlin threaded a pass through four Predators to Sam Reinhart, who picked his spot top shelf. The Sabres would head into the break with the 1-0 lead.

https://twitter.com/BuffaloSabres/status/1218716171547136000

Nashville tied the game up in the second period as Ryan Johansen banked a shot in off Zach Bogosian’s leg. The Sabres would have multiple chances to take the lead, but the second period would end tied 1-1.

Buffalo would come out with a push in the early minutes of the third period, but they weren’t able to capitalize. It looked like Kyle Okposo put Buffalo up 2-1 when Pekka Rinne wound up in the back of the net with the puck, however the goal was not called because of a push by Okposo.

The game winner for Nashville would come late on the power play when Craig Smith’s shot would hit off Ullmark, and wind up in the back of the net.

The Sabres have ten days off the the NHL All-Star Break, before they return home to KeyBank Center to host Ottawa January 28th.