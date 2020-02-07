Sabres Fall To Red Wings 4-3 In Shootout

The Buffalo Sabres pulled off a two goal comeback in the third period, and scored late to force overtime, but were unable to defeat the last place Detroit Red Wings Thursday night.

Detroit took a 2-0 lead after the first period as Dylan Larkin tallied both goals for Detroit. His second came on a 2 on 1 opportunity, with just .2 seconds remaining in the period.

The score remained the same until Jimmy Vesey jump started the scoring for the Sabres just past the five minute mark of the third period.

Less than three minutes later, Buffalo knotted things up when Scott Wilson redirected a shot in front from Colin Miller.

The Red Wings jumped back out in front to take a 3-2 lead, and held on until the Sabres pulled Jonas Johansson late in the period. It looked like the puck was going to be cleared out of the Detroit zone, but Evan Rodrigues would keep Buffalo alive as he finished off a nifty move in front of the net to tie the game with less than one minute to play.

Overtime wasn’t enough to decide a winner in this one, so both teams would head to a shootout. Detroit would score the first two goals to earn their first road victory since December 14th. After the game, Head Coach Ralph Krueger was asked about the support from fans, especially as of recently.

“I just want to be clear,” said Krueger. “I feel and I hear the fans. But I live in the middle of Buffalo and I love this city, and I love the passion of the people. And I go out and eat here on the streets, and I walk the streets and I talk to people, and that’s what I’m saying. They’re not happy with what we’re doing, but they’re supporting us, and they’re giving me personally a lot of energy. If they boo during a game when they’re unhappy, that’s their right. if we’re not winning, that’s their right. but I don’t feel this in the city. they love the Sabres and they’re hungry for this to turn and we are fighting and working hard to get the habits here to be a competitive team on a regular basis. And we will continue to fight, and we will continue to work hard and we’ll get some bodies back here in the next few games and we’ll get some energy back and we will improve.

The Sabres look to bounce back when they travel to face the Rangers Friday night.