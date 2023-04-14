BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres will miss the Stanley Cup playoffs for an NHL record-tying 12th consecutive year, but all was not lost in the first winning campaign of the postseason drought.

Closing out the season with a 5-2 victory Friday night at Columbus, the Sabres finished with 91 points (42-33-7), their most since the 2011 team that qualified for the playoffs with 96 points (43-29-10).

With more wins than losses for the 27th time in 52 seasons, the Sabres’ 42 victories rank 14th in franchise history. That’s more than 16 Sabres teams that made the playoffs, including the 1999 Stanley Cup finalists who had a 37-28-17 record, the Eastern Conference semifinalists from the season before who went 36-29-17, and the high-scoring 1993 Sabres who won a first-round playoff series on “May Day” after going 38-36-10. Even without counting three shootout victories, this year’s Sabres had more wins than any of those teams

In the end, the Sabres came up one win short of ending what is now tied for the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports, placing behind the Florida Panthers (92 points) and New York Islanders (93 points) in the race for two wild-card spots in the East.

Buffalo finished with a 9-2-1 flourish, the best 12-game stretch of the season for the NHL’s youngest roster.

The late-season optimism was boosted by rookie goaltender Devon Levi starting seven of the last nine games. He made 29 saves against the Blue Jackets to end with a 5-2-0 record, .901 save percentage, and 2.94 goals-against average in his age-21 season.