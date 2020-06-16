Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have fired General Manager Jason Botterill.

The announcement comes after another disappointing season on the ice, where the team finished 30-31-8.

“This morning, we informed Jason Botterill he will no longer be the General Manager of the Sabres. This decision was made after many candid discussions with Jason during a full review of our hockey operation. We recognized we have philosophical differences regarding how best to put ourselves in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup. So, we decided to make this change. We wish Jason and his family all the best moving forward, and we thank him for his time and energy devoted to our organization and to the City of Buffalo.” Kim and Terry Pegula

In his place, the Sabres have promoted Senior Vice President of Business Administration Kevyn Adams to General Manager.

“New General Manager Kevyn Adams and Head Coach Ralph Krueger already have a close working relationship and we are excited to see what they can do together as we reconfigure our hockey operations. We have the benefit of this long 2020 pause to take time to reorganize and re-energize our hockey department. We recognize the importance of this offseason with so many player decisions to be made. We have had the pleasure of watching Kevyn build his post-playing career over the past nine years under multiple roles throughout our organizations. We are confident Kevyn and Ralph will work together to build a consistent contender. As always, we are here to provide the necessary resources. Our fans deserve better, and we are all tasked with the burden to improve and provide them a consistent, contending team for years to come.” Terry and Kim Pegula

These are some of the quotes from #Sabres President and co-owner Kim Pegula to @john_wawrow that came out three weeks ago today about Jason Botterill saying as GM for a 4th season.



Now the team has announced they've fired Botterill. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/rR41ElWUZJ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 16, 2020

