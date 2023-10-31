BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres rookie Zach Benson is listed as week-to-week after aggravating his lower-body injury, general manager Kevyn Adams said Tuesday, while goaltender Devon Levi has resumed practicing after missing the past five games with an injury.

Buffalo called up forward Brandon Biro to replace Benson in the forward lineup. After a strong preseason with the Sabres, the 25-year-old Biro had two goals and four assists in five games for the Rochester Americans.

Levi’s return gives the Sabres a tandem of healthy goalies, along with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonnen, who recorded his first NHL shutout on Sunday. Eric Comrie is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, and Devin Cooley was reassigned to Rochester after backing up Luukkonnen in the win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Buffalo (4-5-0) visits Philadelphia (4-4-1) on Wednesday night, and continues the home-and-home series Friday night at KeyBank Center.

In four starts this season, the 21-year-old Levi is 1-3-0 with an .892 save percentage and 3.26 goals-against average. Comrie and Luukkonnen combined for a .915 SV% and 2.60 GAA over the past five games.

Benson, the Sabres’ first-round draft pick this year, has averaged 13:17 of ice time with two assists in six games as an 18-year-old, among the youngest skaters to play at the start of a season in franchise history.