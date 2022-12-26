BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Sabres’ return from holiday break has been postponed.

As much of Western New York remains buried in snow from a Christmastime blizzard “for the ages”, travel restrictions persist, and Tuesday’s game at Columbus will be rescheduled for a date to be announced later.

The Sabres planned to fly to Columbus following Tuesday’s morning skate. But Buffalo Niagara International Airport is closed until Wednesday, and it was unclear how easily players and staff would be able to navigate city roads to gather at KeyBank Center for team travel.

The death toll from the blizzard rose to 28, authorities said Monday, as the Buffalo region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Driving bans remained in place throughout the city and some surrounding areas.

Should cleanup efforts allow for Thursday night’s home game against Detroit to be played, it will be the Buffalo’s first contest in 10 days. The Dec. 23 game against Tampa Bay was postponed to March 4 before the start of the blizzard, and the NHL’s mandated holiday break.

Buffalo (16-14-2) concluded a three-game road trip Dec. 19 at Vegas with its fourth straight win.

The season-best streak gave the Sabres as many wins as losses for the first time in nearly six weeks. The team plans to wear its “goat head” sweaters against the Red Wings on Thursday, having won each of its three previous games in the retro uniforms this season.

The Sabres are scheduled to practice Wednesday at KeyBank Center, and Friday at Harborcenter.

The Bills plan to return to practice Thursday in Orchard Park ahead of Monday night’s game in Cincinnati.

In another weather-related postponement, St. Bonaventure rescheduled its women’s basketball game against Buffalo to 4 p.m. Thursday. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday, but it was moved back a day to allow players to return to campus following their holiday break.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.