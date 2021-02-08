Sabres games against Capitals on Thursday and Saturday postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some Sabres games are on the move again.

The NHL announced this afternoon that Buffalo’s games against the Washington Capitals scheduled for this Thursday, February 11, and Saturday, February 13, are postponed.

The @NHL announced today that our games on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 have been postponed as a result of the NHL’s COVID Protocols.



The team last played on January 31 against the Devils when New Jersey entered the game with six players on the COVID Protocol List and added four players the following day.

Sabres say the Devils have yet to reopen its facilities, with three more postponements announced Monday.

The league revised dates for 12 Sabres games on Saturday due to previous postponements. You can find the revisions here.