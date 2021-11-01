Sabres give up three unanswered goals, fall 3-2 to Kings

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson, right, skates back to the bench as Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo, left wing Phillip Danault, defenseman Mikey Anderson, right wing Adrian Kempe (9) and defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) celebrate after a goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) – When Victor Olofsson scored his fifth goal of the season in the second period against the LA Kings, it appeared the Sabres were in good shape to potentially win their sixth game of the season. They had a two-goal lead and had kept the Kings off the board at that point in the game.

The Kings were able to turn it up from there, as they scored three straight goals to take the 3-2 win from Buffalo.

It started roughly a minute after Olofsson’s goal. Carl Grundstrom netted his second goal of the season to put the Kings on the board, and the Sabres held a slim 2-1 lead after two periods.

The Kings were able to score two in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Anze Kopitar tied it up less than five minutes into the final period, and Alex Iafallo gave the Kings the go-ahead goal less than ten minutes later. Buffalo was unable to score to tie it up, and they suffered their second loss of the season.

Dustin Tokarski stopped 31 of the 34 shots he saw in the loss. Rasmus Asplund also scored his fourth goal of the season.

This loss moves the Sabres record to 5-2-1. Next up, they face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, November 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.