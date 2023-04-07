BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Devon Levi develops into the Sabres’ No. 1 goaltender, he continues to receive recognition as the No. 1 goalie in college hockey this past season.

The 21-year-old rookie who has started three of the past four Sabres games was named winner of the Mike Richter Award on Friday, becoming the first repeat honoree in the 10-year history of the award given to the top netminder in NCAA Division I.

Levi led the country with a .933 save percentage in his junior season at Northeastern University, after setting an NCAA record with a .952 save percentage as a sophomore. Levi’s also was MVP of the Beanpot series, Hockey East Player of the Year, and one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, college hockey’s top honor, as a junior.

After signing with the Sabres on March 17, Levi won his NHL debut in Buffalo two weeks later, after only two full practices with the Sabres. He is 2-1-0 with a .901 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average in his first three professional games. On Thursday night in Detroit, Levi became the first rookie goalie to win a shootout for the Sabres.