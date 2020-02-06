Sabres goalie Johansson to get first NHL Start

Buffalo Sabres Goalie Jonas Johansson watches the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, in his NHL debut, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Ralph Krueger says Jonas Johansson will get the start it net Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings. It will be Johansson’s first NHL start, he came in to Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period for Carter Hutton, and stopped 13 of 14 shots.

In other injury news, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will not play tonight due to injury, but forward Curtis Lazar will be back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with the flu.

Puck drop tonight is scheduled for 7pm at KeyBank Center.