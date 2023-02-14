BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Sabres are skidding out of playoff contention, a prospective pillar in the future of the franchise enjoyed a triumphant moment.

Devon Levi, the Northeastern University goaltender in the Sabres’ prospect pipeline, was named MVP of the Beanpot after backstopping his No. 16 Huskies in a 3-2 shootout win against No. 10 Harvard to win the coveted tournament of Boston-area schools.

The 21-year-old Levi, who won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goaltender as a sophomore, added the Eberly Award to his mantle with the best save percentage (.951) in the Beanpot.

The Sabres congratulated Levi in a tweet after his team’s victory on Monday night.

In his junior season, Levi has a 14-9-5 record with a .930 save percentage, 2.32 goals-against average and four shutouts.

Buffalo acquired Levi, who was drafted by Florida in the seventh round in 2020, in the trade that sent Sam Reinhart to the Panthers in 2021. Levi could potentially sign with the Sabres at the conclusion of Northeastern’s season. The NCAA tournament starts March 23, and the Frozen Four is April 6-8.