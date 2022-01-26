Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell suspended three games for hit against Ottawa’s Drake Batherson

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) makes a pad save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just when you thought the Sabres couldn’t lose another goaltender this season, they do, only this time it’s because of a suspension.

Aaron Dell is suspended for three games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his hit on Senators forward and only All-Star, Drake Batherson in Tuesday night’s game in Ottawa.

Dell will also will forfeit $11,250.00. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Now he will miss the Sabres’ upcoming three-game west coast trip against Arizona, Colorado and Vegas that starts this Saturday. He is eligible to return on February 10th when the Sabres host the Blue Jackets.

Now only Michael Houser and Craig Anderson are the only goalies under NHL contracts that could play for the upcoming stretch but Anderson is still working his way back from an upper-body injury and hasn’t seen game action since early November.