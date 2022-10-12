BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Crozier, a former Sabres coach and Hall of Famer, passed away Tuesday. He was 93.

Crozier took over coaching the Sabres in 1972 after Punch Imlach stepped down. He immediately made an impact by putting together Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin, and Rene Robert to form the French Connection, a trio many believe to be the greatest line in Sabres history.

Crozier guided the franchise into its first playoff appearance in 1972-73. In three seasons, he compiled a record of 77-80-35.

He also served as an assistant coach during the 1984-1985 season and worked as a team ambassador after his coaching career.

Prior to joining the Sabres, Crozier played in the QHL, AHL, and WHL.

Crozier was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2010 and the ALH Hall of Fame in 2012.