BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eric Comrie’s inconsistent first season with the Sabres hit a low point Thursday night when he set an inglorious franchise record for goals allowed at home in a 10-4 loss against the Dallas Stars.

Comrie shouldn’t shoulder all the blame, as the Sabres gave up 49 shots on net, and 42 scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. Five of the Stars goals came in the final 11 minutes after frustration and doubt deteriorated Buffalo’s defensive structure and resolve.

“We absolutely hung him out to dry, and that can’t happen,” Sabres captain Kyle Okposo said. “That’s something you learn when you’re 8 years old. You don’t hang your goalie out to dry and we did that tonight.”

All-Star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who broke his stick on the goalpost after Dallas scored its eighth goal on a partial breakaway in the third period, said the loss was not Comrie’s fault.

“We got to help him,” Dahlin said. “He battled for 60 minutes. We gave up so many odd-man rushes and stuff. So that’s on us, not on him.”

Losing their third game in a row, the Sabres (32-28-4) slid into fifth in the race for two wild-card playoff spots in the Eastern Conference with 68 points, tied with the Senators, and behind the Capitals (69), Panthers (70), Penguins (74) and Islanders (76). Buffalo chances of ending its NHL-record playoff drought after 11 seasons are now below 4%, according to Money Puck, after rising close to 50% in recent weeks.

Buffalo also continued its trend of poor play at home, dropping to 13-18-2 at KeyBank Center this season, and 4-10 since the start of January. The Sabres return to home ice Saturday to face Patrick Kane and the Rangers.

This was fourth time in history the Sabres have allowed 10 goals, and first since a Nov. 2, 2005 loss to the Senators. In that game, Mike Noronen was pulled after allow four goals in the first 32:33, and Martin Biron allowed the other six. The other occasions came on the road.

Sabres coach Don Granato said he had thought about replacing Comrie after the Stars built a 4-1 lead midway through the second period, but when the Sabres closed the gap to 5-3 in the third, he decided to stick with the veteran instead of switching to rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has struggled of late.

Comrie, who had won his previous four starts, now has a 3.95 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 17 games this season. The 39 saves were the fourth-most he’s had in a game this season.

On the other end of the ice, Jordan Greenway scored his first goal in three games since joining the Sabres at the trade deadline. Jeff Skinner got his 28th goal of the year and had an assist. Victor Olofsson snapped a 15-game goal drought scoring his 24th of the season. Okposo had the other goal, and has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists, Radek Faksa scored twice and the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars enjoyed their best offensive output in 14 years.

Joe Pavelski, Joel Kiviranta, rookie Wyatt Johnston, Evgenii Dadonov and Mason Marchment also scored in a game the Stars had 16 players earn at least a point. Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots and Dallas improved to 5-1-1 in its past seven and 4-0-1 in its past five road games.

The 10 goals are tied for second-most in a game in franchise history, and most since a 10-2 win over the New York Rangers on Feb. 2, 2009. The 10 goals also match a franchise record for most in a road game set two previous times when the Stars were based in Minnesota.

Stars forward Tyler Seguin did not return after he appeared to be cut along the left leg after getting tangled up with Jordan Greenway along the boards and fell to the ice 11 minutes into the first period. The Stars announced he would not return due to a lower-body injury.

