Sabres have 3 players in COVID protocol as NHL season goes on pause

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NHL season is officially going on pause until Sunday evening.

And here in the Queen City, the Sabres now have three players in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza are on the list now.

General Manager Kevyn Adams says Girgensons is the only one showing symptoms. The GM hopes this short break will help keep his players healthy.

“We’re hoping that if there are positives, they’re asymptomatic and you feel okay and test out,” Adams says. “But that’s not always the case. For sure, there is concern. But I think everybody in the world is dealing with that, not just the NHL.”

As of now, the Sabres are scheduled to play their next game Monday night at Keybank Center against the New York Islanders.