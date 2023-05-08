BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The hockey world will have its eyes on more than just the NHL playoffs on Monday night.

The NHL Draft Lottery, scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN, will determine what franchise will get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft on June 28. Unlike in recent years, the lucky team that wins the No. 1 pick will have a fairly easy decision to make: the top prospect in 2023 is Canadian forward Connor Bedard, who has been hailed as the greatest NHL prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015.

Eleven teams have varying chances to win the No. 1 overall pick, but the Sabres are not among them due to their higher standings placement and a recent rule change that allows teams to jump up a maximum of only 10 spots through the lottery.

What are the Sabres’ lottery chances?

The Sabres finished 20th in the NHL standings after their playoff push came up just short, which gives them a slight chance to catapult themselves into the top three if the lottery balls are in their favour, and a similarly small chance to drop a spot.

In reality, though, they will most likely have the No. 13 pick in June’s draft. Here are the Sabres’ draft selection likelihoods, according to Tankathon:

– No. 3 pick: 4.2% chance

– No. 13 pick: 90.7% chance

– No. 14 pick: 5.1% chance

The Sabres have had the No. 1 NHL Draft pick four times in history, most recently in 2021 when they selected defenseman Owen Power.

What teams have a chance at the No. 1 pick?

While the Sabres will not have the chance to snag a potentially generational talent in Bedard, a number of teams do, including two divisional rivals in the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings.

Here are the 11 teams with a chance at No. 1 and their odds:

Anaheim Ducks: 25.5% Columbus Blue Jackets: 13.5% Chicago Blackhawks: 11.5% San Jose Sharks: 9.5% Montreal Canadiens: 8.5% Arizona Coyotes: 7.5% Philadelphia Flyers: 6.5% Washington Capitals: 6.0% Detroit Red Wings: 5.0% St. Louis Blues: 3.5% Vancouver Canucks: 3.0%

How does the NHL Draft Lottery work?

The lottery is conducted through a set of 14 ping pong balls with varying numbers being placed into a lottery machine. This allows for 1,001 different combinations when a random set of four balls are selected. The worse a team finished in the NHL standings, the more four-number combinations they are assigned, hence teams’ higher or lower percentages for the top pick.

Two drawings will take place based on each team’s assigned combinations. The drawing that will determine the top pick happens first. Technically, all 16 teams involved in the lottery can win the No. 1 pick, but due to the new rule of teams being able to jump a maximum of 10 spots from their final standing place, if one of the bottom fives teams were to win it, the Ducks would receive the top pick since they finished last in the standings. This is why Anaheim’s percentage is significantly higher than other teams.

If, for example, the Sabres won the No. 1 pick lottery, they would jump to No. 3, the maximum possible under the rules.

After that, another lottery drawing will take place to determine what team gets the No. 2 pick using similar rules.