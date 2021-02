BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Add two more names to the Buffalo Sabres COVID-19 protocol list. Brandon Montour and Tobias Rieder both were put on the teams COVID list Wednesday evening. This makes four total players on the list for Buffalo. Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen were added to the COVID list Tuesday.

Being on the COVID protocol list does not necessarily mean a positive test. It also could mean they were in close contact with someone who tested positive.