BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday has been postponed due to the impending winter storm, according to the NHL.

The game has been rescheduled for 12:30 p.m. March 4. In addition, the Sabres’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers originally scheduled for March 4 has been moved to 7 p.m. Jan. 9. Original tickets for both dates can be used for entry to the rescheduled contests.

According to the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, with the NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, the league is opting to postpone the game due to concerns over teams being stranded. It is likely not the only NHL game that will be postponed because of the widespread storm.

The Sabres (16-14-2) will return to action on Dec. 27 against the Blue Jackets in Columbus. Due to the postponement, it will be their first game in eight days. Buffalo is currently on a four-game win streak, their longest of the season so far.