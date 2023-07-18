BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The eighth Prospects Challenge hosted by the Sabres at LECOM Harborcenter will run from Sept. 15-18, the team announced Tuesday.

Prospects from the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will join the Sabres in the round robin format. Rosters will be announced at a later date.

Buffalo won each of its three games at last year’s Prospects Challenge with first-round draft picks Matt Savoie, Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich on the roster.

Prior to Buffalo’s game against New Jersey on Sept. 16, players and alumni will be on hand for the Sabres Fan Fest, featuring special programming and live music.

Prospects Challenge tickets go on sale in August, with priority given to season-ticket members.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, Sept. 15

Ottawa vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Boston vs. Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

***

Buffalo re-signed forward Linus Weissbach on Monday to a two-way contract worth $775,000 for next season. The 25-year-old was fourth on the Rochester Americans with 47 points (20 goals, 27 asssists) in 69 regular-season games last season. During the Calder Cup playoffs, he tallied three goals and seven assists in 12 games. Buffalo’s seventh-round draft pick in 2017 has 84 points in 136 games over the past two seasons.