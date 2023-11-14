BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres are hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive, with those who drop off a 20-pound turkey or equivalent receiving a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming game.

The drive will take place 7-9 a.m. Thursday, and those interested can drop off turkeys at the following locations:

KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr.)

Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Road)

Ticket vouchers will be distributed by volunteers at each drop-off site, with a maximum of one allotted per person. Donors can receive two tickets to one of the following games:

Dec. 3 vs. Nashville

Dec. 5 vs. Detroit

Dec. 11 vs. Arizona

Dec. 19 vs. Columbus

Jan. 9 vs. Seattle

Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa

Jan. 13 vs. Vancouver

Jan. 15 vs. San Jose

Jan. 20 vs. Tampa Bay

The turkey drive will benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.