BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres are hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive, with those who drop off a 20-pound turkey or equivalent receiving a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming game.
The drive will take place 7-9 a.m. Thursday, and those interested can drop off turkeys at the following locations:
- KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)
- Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr.)
- Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Road)
Ticket vouchers will be distributed by volunteers at each drop-off site, with a maximum of one allotted per person. Donors can receive two tickets to one of the following games:
- Dec. 3 vs. Nashville
- Dec. 5 vs. Detroit
- Dec. 11 vs. Arizona
- Dec. 19 vs. Columbus
- Jan. 9 vs. Seattle
- Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa
- Jan. 13 vs. Vancouver
- Jan. 15 vs. San Jose
- Jan. 20 vs. Tampa Bay
The turkey drive will benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.
