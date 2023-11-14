BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres are hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive, with those who drop off a 20-pound turkey or equivalent receiving a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming game.

The drive will take place 7-9 a.m. Thursday, and those interested can drop off turkeys at the following locations:

  • KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)
  • Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr.)
  • Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Road)

Ticket vouchers will be distributed by volunteers at each drop-off site, with a maximum of one allotted per person. Donors can receive two tickets to one of the following games:

  • Dec. 3 vs. Nashville
  • Dec. 5 vs. Detroit
  • Dec. 11 vs. Arizona
  • Dec. 19 vs. Columbus
  • Jan. 9 vs. Seattle
  • Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa
  • Jan. 13 vs. Vancouver
  • Jan. 15 vs. San Jose
  • Jan. 20 vs. Tampa Bay

The turkey drive will benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

Latest Local News

New on WIVB.com

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.