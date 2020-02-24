SABRES IN PLAYOFF PUSH, BEAT JETS 2-1

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (21) celebrates his game winning goal with forward Zemgus Girgensons (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

What a difference a couple of weeks makes. From feeling like the season was over to the energy shifting in an incredible way for this Buffalo Sabres team. On Sunday afternoon the Sabres claimed their 4th point of the weekend after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in Keybank Center.

The Sabres were led by Kyle Okposo who scored the only Sabre goals. It was nice to see the veteran step up in a time where they needed it most. Okposo after the game said it was “the team’s playoffs now.” I couldn’t agree anymore with the Sabres now just 6 points back from Toronto and Buffalo has a game in hand.

Head coach Ralph Krueger was pleased with his team’s performance, understanding the playoff push Buffalo is enforcing while realizing the importance of winning these games against playoff-caliber squads.

“The guys are learning how to play meaningful games and that’s what the goal of the season is really, as many of these as possible. We need to keep it simple and keep it small and stay focused on the next task but these two games over the weekend certainly meant a lot at this time,” said Krueger.

With the Sabres winning 5 of their last 6 and 6 of their last 8 it should be interesting to see what the team decides to do heading into the NHL trade deadline on Monday.