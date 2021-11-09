Sabres introduce first team dog, Rick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres’ first team dog now has a name. And fans of a legendary commentator currently in his last season will appreciate it.

Rick is named after play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, who the Sabres announced this past August would be working his final season behind the mic.

Once Jeanneret retires, he will have spent 51 seasons with the team.

So, who’s the new Rick? The team dog is a roughly eight-month-old Newfoundland rescued by the Niagara County SPCA.

The Sabres say “Rick is currently being trained to be a service dog for a local veteran.” His training is being sponsored by the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

Fans will be able to meet Rick at a number of home games and community events during the season.

