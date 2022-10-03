BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Named in honor of Depew native Nick Warden, who was killed in Syria in 2017, Nikki is the latest addition to the Sabres’ ranks. She’s the official team dog for the season.

The Sabres introduced Nikki on social media Monday morning. She’s eight months old and her favorite hobbies include “sitting in laps” and “belly rubs,” according to the Sabres.

“Nikki will be working with @WNYHeroes this season in the Pawsitive For Heroes program to become a service dog for a veteran in need!” the team wrote on Twitter.

According to the Sabres, the team’s first dog, Rick, “is currently in the service of U.S. Coast Guard veteran Chris Kankiewicz.”