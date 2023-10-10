BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just a couple days ahead of the Buffalo Sabres’ home opener, the team is introducing their 2023-24 team dog.

The Buffalo Sabres’ tradition of adding a team dog to the roster continues for the third year in a row with the addition of Blue — a 14-week-old St. Bernard/Mastiff Mix following in the paw prints of previous team dogs Rick and Nikki.

Blue, like her predecessors, will train to become a service dog for a local veteran. It’s part of the WNY Heroes’ Pawsitive for Heroes program.

The Sabres introduced Blue on social media Tuesday.

“She’s here and she’s PERFECT,” the Sabres wrote.

If you’d like to follow her on Twitter/X, Blue can be found at @SabresPup.