BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres winger Jeff Skinner scored the 300th goal of his 13-year NHL career on Monday night, becoming the 21st active player to reach the milestone.

The celebratory refrain from Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” rang out through KeyBanker Center after Skinner scored his second of the season 14:26 into the second period of Buffalo’s 8-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings.

Of Skinner’s 300 goals, 96 have been scored in 283 games since the Sabres acquired him in a trade with Carolina during the 2018 offseason. He has as many goals as Michael Peca scored in 363 games with Buffalo, and one fewer than Tyler Ennis had in 419. With four more goals, Skinner will become the 34th player to score 100 for the franchise.

Skinner received an ovation from the crowd at the end of the second period. His 300th goal was set up by Tage Thompson, who scored a hat trick and tallied three assists for a career-best six points. Skinner assists on Thompson’s first and last goals, giving him 250 in his career, six this season and 171 points with the Sabres.

The 212th player to tally 300 goals in the NHL, Skinner had a career-high 40 goals his first season in Buffalo, and 33 last season, the sixth time in 12 years he scored more than 30. In 579 games for the Hurricanes, Skinner had 204 goals. Eleven of Skinner’s 300 goals came in 24 games against the Sabres, and Monday night’s goal was his eighth in 28 matchups with the Red Wings. Skinner has scored the most goals on the Canadiens, with his 21st coming in Buffalo’s game against Montreal on Oct. 27.