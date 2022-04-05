BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The next six games present a major challenge for the Sabres. All six of their upcoming opponents are playoff bound, and that includes three division leaders. The gauntlet started Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, and Buffalo delivered. After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, they outscored the Canes 4-1 the rest of the way to take the win.

Trailing 1-0 going into the second, they came out on fire in the middle frame. Less than two minutes in the second period, Jeff Skinner tied the game up with his 28th goal of the year. Tage Thompson got a turnover which set up the odd-man rush. Skinner finished it off and the game was tied at one.

Moments later, Casey Mittelstadt netted his fourth of the season. That gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead, one they would hold going into second intermission.

The Canes tied it up in the third on a Nino Niederreiter goal. That lasted less than ten minutes, though. Victor Olofsson scored to put the Sabres back on top 3-2. Dylan Cozens added another to make it 4-2, and the Sabres held on from there.

Craig Anderson made 32 saves and picked up his third win in the last five games.

The Sabres move to 26-34-11 and face the Hurricanes again on Thursday in Carolina. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.