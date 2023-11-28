BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres are sending goaltender Devon Levi to Rochester, the team announced Tuesday.

The Sabres loaned Levi to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Levi, 21, has appeared in nine games with the Sabres this season, going 3-4-1 with a .876 save percentage.

Levi, the only goaltender drafted in 2020 or later to appear in an NHL game this season, will join the Amerks ahead of a road series against the Belleville Senators in Ontario this weekend. The organization has not announced when Levi will make his Rochester debut, though Americans coach Seth Appert said in a radio appearance with 95.7 FM in Rochester that he expects Levi “will be in over the weekend at some point.”

“We’ve got two very good goalies in Dustin Tokarski and Devin Cooley, but I know my responsibility at any position: our young prospects need ice time and need to develop,” Appert said.

The move comes a day after 24-year-old Ukko-Pekka Luukonen impressed with a 25-save performance in a 5-1 Sabres victory over the first-place New York Rangers Monday night. The Sabres have carried three goaltenders so far, alternating between Levi, Luukonen and Eric Comrie, though both Levi and Comrie missed time due to injury earlier in the season.

After Luukonen’s star turn in New York, Sabres coach Don Granato said in an appearance on WGR 550 that he intends to increase the Finn’s workload.

“We can all, I think, see how well [Lukkonen]’s played, and he is earning more time and he’ll get more time,” Granato said.

The Sabres have not indicated how they intend Levi’s stint in the AHL to last, but the loan means Buffalo’s goaltending tandem will, for now, be reduced to Luukonen and Comrie.