BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The visiting Calgary Flames scored twice in a three-minute span of the third period to win 4-3 on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres, now 1-3-0 to start the season, got goals from Erik Johnson, Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka. It was the first goal of the season for Thompson, who led Buffalo with 47 goals last year, and Johnson’s first goal as a member of the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens each had two assists in a game the Sabres never led.

Devon Levi made a season-high 33 saves in losing for the third time in four starts. Calgary out-shot Buffalo 37-27 with backup goaltender Dan Vlader in the net.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Walker Duehr, Blake Coleman and Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames, while Western New York native Dennis Gilbert was on the ice for both goals in the third period and had a secondary assist on Coleman’s goal.

Buffalo hosts the New York Islanders on Saturday night in the third of a four-game homestand.