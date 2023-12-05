BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Falling far behind in the first two periods, a late rally wasn’t enough to end the Sabres’ season-high losing skid.

With newly-acquired South Buffalonian Patrick Kane watching from the press box, the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 5-3 victory Tuesday night at KeyBank Center, dealing the Sabres a fourth consecutive loss after nearly squandering a four-goal lead.

Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 11th goal on a power play to make it 4-3 with 8:23 remaining, after Rasmus Dahlin and Casey MIttelstadt each scored his sixth of the season for Buffalo.

The Sabres were unable to get a tying goal in the last two minutes despite generating a couple good scoring chances with a 6-on-4 advantage on a power play, and with goaltender Eric Comrie pulled for an extra attacker.

Comrie gave up two goals in the first nine minutes, and two more in the second period, to finish with 22 saves and lose his sixth consecutive start.

Tage Thompson returned from a nine-game injury absence and assisted on Dahlin’s goal in the second period, and Skinner also had an assist on Mittelstadt’s, giving him 20 points this season, two behind his current centerman for the team lead.

Buffalo (10-14-2) continues Atlantic Division play visiting Boston (17-4-3) on Thursday before returning home to face Montreal (11-11-3) on Saturday.