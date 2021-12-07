Sabres lose fifth straight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano teamed up for one of the best goals of the NHL season leading the Ducks to a 2-0 win over the Sabres.

Zegras scooped the puck on to the blade of his stick and flipped an alley-oop pass over the net to Milano who swatted it in.

“It’s a high-skilled play from a skilled player. You don’t see that very often, so it’s not easy to be ready for, either,” Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund said after the game.

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his season debut for the Sabres and stopped 21 of 23 shots. In the other net, Anthony Stolarz stopped all 25 shots he faced to secure a shutout.

The Sabres were 0-3 on the power play.

Next game: Friday vs Rangers at KeyBank Center