Sabres lose franchise record 15-straight games

PITTSBURGH (WIVB) – Buffalo broke a franchise record on Wednesday night, and not the kind they wanted to break. They lost 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, bringing their winless streak to 15 straight, the most in team history.

“I don’t think we play very smart,” defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen said. “We make really stupid mistakes that leads to way too many odd man rushes every game and a team like Pittsburgh, they have skill up front, and they had way too many odd man rushes and yeah I think that we should keep it very simple. We can’t lose so many pucks on the blue lines or in the neutral zone and we should get the pucks deep and keep it way more simple.”

Once again the second period proved to be too much for the Sabres. They gave up two goals in 2:07 to fall behind 4-1, a hole that proved too big to climb out.

“It’s on us. It’s on us to right the ship here,” Curtis Lazar said.

Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead on goals from Evan Rodrigues and Kris Letang. The Sabres were able to respond with a goal from Rasmus Dahlin.

Then in the second, they gave up the two goals mentioned earlier. That put them down 4-1. Pittsburgh added another in the third to make it 5-1. A penalty shot goal from Victor Olofsson was all the Sabres could get to lower the deficit.

“We’re working hard,” forward Victor Oloffson said. “We want it too much. Sometimes we dive into a play where we shouldn’t, etc. but obviously it’s tough. We’re doing everything we can, we’ve just got to keep working.”

Buffalo is 0-13-2 in these 15 games. This is also the longest stretch without a win in the NHL since the league began using shootouts in the 2005-06 season.