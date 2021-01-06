Sabres lose Girgensons to season-ending hamstring injury

Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is expected to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage on Monday.

The Sabres announced Girgensons’ injury upon returning to training camp Wednesday following a day off and said the timetable for recovery is about six months.

The Latvian was preparing for his eighth season in Buffalo after being re-signed to a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel made his training camp debut after missing the first four days with a lower body injury.

Goalie Linus Ullmark also practiced for the first time after completing his self-quarantine requirements.