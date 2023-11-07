BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres picked up their first overtime point of the season Tuesday night, losing 3-2 on the road in Carolina.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin scored for Buffalo (6-6-1), which has lost in its past nine trips to Raleigh.

Ukko-Pekka Lukkonnen made 24 saves in losing for the second time in five starts.

Martin Necas tipped in the winning goal for the Hurricanes, assisted by Sebastian Aho, at 1:30 into overtime.

Buffalo is 1-1 in overtime games this season, with a home victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Sabres return home to play the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.